Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Regulating fracking a key issue in Plum council elections

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
The Plum administrtion building
Michael DiVittorio
The Plum administrtion building
Dan Hadley
Submitted
Dan Hadley
Mike Doyle
Submitted
Mike Doyle
Mike Pastor
Submitted
Mike Pastor
Paul Dern
Submitted
Paul Dern
Mike Satzger
Submitted
Mike Satzger
David Odom
Submitted
David Odom
Mark Salvas
Submitted
Mark Salvas
Daniel Laird
Submitted
Daniel Laird

Updated 1 hour ago

Four Democrats and four Republicans are vying for four seats on Plum council at the Nov. 7 elections.

Six candidates trying to be elected to council for the first time include: Daniel Hadley, Daniel Laird, David Odom, Mike Pastor, Mark Salvas Sr., Mike Satzger. President Mike Doyle and appointed Councilman Paul Dern are the only incumbents seeking to be elected to council.

The other two seats are open because Councilman Dave Vento is running for mayor and Councilman Mike Dell is on the ballot to represent Plum on Allegheny County Council.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.