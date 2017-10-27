Regulating fracking a key issue in Plum council elections

Plum council

Paul Dern

Age: 57

Party: Republican

Family: wife, Dawn Marie; three children

Employment: UPMC electrician for 35 years and owner of Dern Electric

Political experience: Councilman from 2002 to 2009; appointed to council when Leonard Szarmach resigned in March

Statement: It is my informed belief that land use, and the proper zoning of such land, is the biggest challenge facing our borough today. The new zoning ordinance that is being presented details a clear and concise picture that will ensure we safely control and manage the development of our community as we move into the future. By state mandate, we must allow all types of business a presence in our borough. This includes fracking. The new ordinance will be presented Nov. 6. We welcome public viewing and input. This is a critical component to enacting worthwhile change.

Mike Doyle

Age: 52

Party: Republican

Family: Two children

Employment: Vice president of government affairs for Excalibur Insurance Management Services

Political experience: Elected to council in 2006; current president

Statement: Like any community, we face issues that have to be addressed every day. We've got a great team on council and an incredible staff that deserve a ton of credit for the accomplishments and direction this borough is heading. For the last 10 years, Plum has been ranked one of the safest communities in the country. We've been ranked in the top 10 by Realtor organizations for best buys in housing. We've also maintained one of the lowest millage rates for communities of our size in the state. This isn't luck. It's hard work and dedication by a great team.

Daniel Hadley

Age: 37

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Deanna; three children

Employment: Owner of Dad's Pub & Grub restaurant/bar in Monroeville

Political experience: None

Statement: Our elected officials are tasked with the overwhelming responsibility to gain the trust of the community. When issues arise, such as unconventional drilling, or abandoning our police K-9 program, we look to our leaders to have the forethought of including its constituents in the decisions that need to be made. We need elected officials to take on the leadership roles for which they are entrusted. We need individuals who will proactively inform us and include us in the decisions that shape our future, not leaders who sit on their hands until situations arise. I promise to be proactive not reactive.

Daniel Laird

Age: 40

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Laurie; two sons

Employment: Bridge project manager for federally funded projects

Political experience: None

Statement: The most important issue facing Plum council is the planned unconventional drilling wells. I believe this industry has no place in Plum borough. The current borough council voted in the Midas well with a 6 to 1 vote on Oct. 11. If elected to council, I would push to enforce Huntley & Huntley, the gas and oil exploration company developing the Midas well, to provide a comprehensive plan as what it will to do with this 90-acre property when they are done drilling. Plum residents deserve transparency from their elected officials and should elect those who are looking out for the best interest in the community.

David Odom

Age: 46

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Charmaine; five children

Employment: Naval Nuclear Laboratory chief information security officer

Political experience: Democratic Committee member

Statement: The most important issue council needs to address in the coming year is related to proposed fracking and injection wells. If elected to the council, I will ensure the proper zoning ordinances are enacted that will restrict the operation of an unconventional gas well to industrial areas. I fundamentally believe this issue is critical to protect property values of homeowners and to ensure the safety of residents.

Mike Pastor

Age: 38

Party: Republican

Family: wife, Kristen; a daughter

Employment: Self-employed at The Property Whiz

Political experience: None

Statement: I think the borough needs to address building a stronger sense of community. This whole debate over the elementary schools has discouraged folks in certain neighborhoods. While the school location their child goes to may not be ideal for some folks, let's give those people a place for their kids to enjoy close to home. I want to be a part of a team that finds a way to strengthen the sense of community in the borough again. I'd also like to bring more businesses into the borough. We have Route 286 and that's pretty much it.

Mark E. Salvas Sr.

Age: 46

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Cindy DeZort-Salvas; two children

Employment: Operations manager at Dick's Sporting Goods

Political experience: Former executive director of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee and former member of the state Democratic Committee.

Statement: The most important issue facing the council is the proposed fracking sites discussed in Plum. This is a generational issue for members of council. It must be handled correctly for the safety and betterment of future generations. We cannot stop drilling within the borough, however, we can control where it takes place. I believe we need to protect our green spaces, reduce drilling's proximity to neighborhoods and protect our roads. This can be done with new zoning maps and good communication and cooperation with the drilling companies.

Mike Satzger

Age: 34

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Jennifer; a daughter

Employment: Senior project manager at Emerson Process Management

Political experience: None

Statement: I believe the most important issue facing Plum is the fracking and injection wells that are being proposed in our borough. At the last council meeting, I learned that the borough cannot deny requests to construct these wells, only regulate where they can be built through zoning. I would have the wells be zoned to industrial areas where the impact to residential areas is reduced. Working together with the solicitor, council can produce the zoning requirements necessary to become a model for other communities that are dealing with the same issue.