Photo gallery: Halloween spirits abound on rainy parade down Allegheny River Boulevard

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
A gray, rainy morning didn't seem to dampen the spirits of costumed characters in rain gear and toting umbrellas during a Halloween Parade down Allegheny River Boulevard to Riverside Park in Oakmont, Saturday, Oct. 28. The annual parade is sponsored by the Riverside Women's Association.
A grey, rainy Saturday morning didn't seem to dampen anyones spirits. Costume characters galore donned rain gear and umbrellas and marched down Allegheny River Boulevard to Riverside Park in the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 28, sponsored by the Riverside Women's Association. Lyla Flanick, Phoebe Nee, and Molly Morrisny, all age 10, are completed under this gigantic umbrella. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A grey, rainy Saturday morning didn't seem to dampen anyones spirits. Costume characters galore donned rain gear and umbrellas and marched down Allegheny River Boulevard to Riverside Park in the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 28, sponsored by the Riverside Women's Association. Sarah Bonney, 8, shows up as a circus clown. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A grey, rainy Saturday morning didn't seem to dampen anyones spirits. Costume characters galore donned rain gear and umbrellas and marched down Allegheny River Boulevard to Riverside Park in the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 28, sponsored by the Riverside Women's Association. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
A grey, rainy Saturday morning didn't seem to dampen anyones spirits. Costume characters galore donned rain gear and umbrellas and marched down Allegheny River Boulevard to Riverside Park in the annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 28, sponsored by the Riverside Women's Association. Members of the Riverview Marching Band even showed up in costume. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

