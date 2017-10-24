Carnegie Mellon's Flutter lights up students at Plum elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regency Park Elementary second-grader Jacob Cain's eyes lit up brighter than the bulbs on a device he and fellow students tested as part of a Carnegie Mellon University pilot program to integrate technology into an elementary classroom.

Flutter — developed by CMU's Community Robotics, Education and Technology Empowerment Lab — seemed to be a hit as students at the Plum school programmed microcontrollers and watched the results, all while learning math.

“I thought that was amazing,” Jacob said. “I learned that you have to follow what the numbers are.”

The orange and green electronics kit featured sensors, wires, ports and LED bulbs. It connected wirelessly to a Kindle tablet computer via an app, also developed through CMU.

“A microcontroller is like the brains of a robot,” said Jennifer Cross, CMU postdoctoral fellow. “This one's one that we're particularly trying to tailor for the younger ages.”

The Flutter devices were given fun names like Cool Jungle Giraffe and Ancient Mountain Lion so students could tell them apart.

Jacob, 7, partnered with classmate Emma Kay, 8.

“We had to plug in the LED cords into the Flutter and had to plug in the cord to the power feature,” Emma said. “Sometimes one of the lights would stay one color, but sometimes the other lights would blink from green to purple without doing anything.”

They used a pencil and a notebook that came with the Flutter to document their math problems and experiences.

CMU senior research associate Emily Hamner said the Regency visit was part of a study funded by the National Science and Claude Worthington Benedum foundations.

Last year, they took Flutter to schools in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties to study how it could be used in elementary science.

This year, they are gathering data on its use in elementary math, with the goal of having a report in December or January and additional funding for next year.

Second-grade teacher Emily Sasso attended a Flutter training session and played a key role in CMU bringing the program into the Plum School District.

“Our students are always looking for new, innovative, hands-on experiences,” Sasso said. “Bringing these into the classroom gives students something brand new.

“It gives us the opportunity to see if it's something we can incorporate into our other grades. We're always willing to try something new.”

Bambi Brewer, a CMU Robotics Institute adjunct faculty member, works with teachers to rewrite lesson plans to include Flutter.

“We would love to be able to help students understand the math content better or be more engaged in a topic that maybe on an ordinary day they're not so fond of,” Brewer said. “We don't know yet that we can do those things. That's why we're here conducting the experiment. Those are our goals, to help get kids excited about math and hopefully understand those concepts better.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.