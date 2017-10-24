Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Colorful characters come to life at Boyce Park festival

Lillian Dedomenic | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Superheroes, princesses, ghosts, goblins and storybook characters came to life in Boyce Park when the Plum Education Association presented its annual Festival in the Park on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune- Review
Olivia Lecuyer, 10, and Michelina Corrado, 10, concentrate on painting faces on their pumpkins during the Festival in the Park in Plum on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Davey Weiss donned a dinosaur outfit to join the costume parade with his mom, Leigh-Anne, during the Festival in the Park on Sunday.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Kenny Bostard - not Bruce Wayne - was Batman in the Plum Marching Band ensemble in the Festival in the Park parade on Sunday at Boyce Park.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Andrea Tomaro joined the costumed Plum Marching Band ensemble at the Festival in the Park parade.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Alexis DiNaoli, 13, creates original art on the face of Emerson Shovel, 6, at the Plum cheerleaders table during the Festival in the Park.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Jacob Mogush, 4, and Eva Pilyih, 3, dance to the music of the Plum High School Marching Band following the costume parade at the Festival in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Superheroes, princesses, ghosts, goblins and storybook characters came to life in Boyce Park when the Plum Education Association presented its annual Festival in the Park on Sunday afternoon.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

