7 running for 4 Plum school board seats Nov. 7

Plum school board

Angela Anderson

Age: 40

Party: Republican

Family: Husband, Tom; three children

Employment: Management for an online education corporation

Political experience: None

Statement: The most important issue is securing a proven leader for the superintendent position who will put the district in a position of excellence. Our students, staff and administration deserve a leader who has a vision for the district that will capitalize on our assets, protect the students we hold dear, and establish a long-term vision for our district while recognizing our financial situation. It is my hope to not only usher in such a leader, but also to serve and lead this district by example, with integrity and in a professional manner.

Scott Coulson

Age: 46

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Gina; two sons

Employment: director of computing services and telecommunications at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg

Political experience: None

Statement: I feel the most important issue our district is facing is student safety on all levels, elementary, junior high and high school. I think it is paramount that the district hires a school safety coordinator that is qualified to protect our students. Budgetary and fiscal responsibility is naturally a priority, but I put my name in because I saw we have a problem and I want to be a part of the solution.

Scott Kolar

Age: 53

Party: Republican/Democrat

Family: Wife, Janet; three adult children and one sixth-grader

Employment: Retired Air Force major; North Allegheny School District Air Force Junior ROTC instructor

Political experience: Appointed board member in 2005

Statement: My mission is to create a successful school district in Plum. It all starts with strong leadership at all levels, from the school board to administration, and in the classrooms. We can have a top performing school district and be fiscally responsible. It doesn't have to be one or the other. We must set high expectations for our students, faculty, staff, and coaches. We have outstanding students, families in Plum. There's no reason we shouldn't have outstanding schools, too. I would consider it an honor if the residents of Plum elect me to lead this mission.

Tim Sandstrom

Age: 62

Party: Democrat

Family: Wife, Donna

Employment: Retired Maryland teacher

Political experience: None

Impact statement: School boards are not places for ego, personal gain, and revenge, resume building or place holders for a political party. The business of the school board is to educate children with the funds available and return them safely to their parents every school day. We learn from the past but must choose not to relive it at every school board meeting. Plum has always made great education available to their students. I want that to continue. Schools work best when board members, administrators, and teachers work together for the best interests of students and taxpayers. That is my goal.

Michelle Stepnick

Age: 40

Party: Democrat

Family: Husband, Terry; a son

Employment: Political consultant at a Florida-based firm

Political experience: Elected to the school board in 2013. Served on policy, finance, food service and nutrition committees and is the board vice president

Statement: The largest issue is to make sure we balance our budget while not taking any opportunities from the quality of education we provide. It took years to get this budget deficit and it will take years to get out of it. It's easy to say cut 29 teachers. Under that model, programs will be cut, class sizes will rise, and that not only hurts our schools, but our property values. We need a board willing to make compromises, put party politics and personal agendas aside, truly listen and continue working for the betterment of the community. It's time to move forward.

Amy Wetmore

Age: 46

Party: Democrat

Family: Husband, Chad; a son

Employment: Program coordinator for LEND – leadership education in neurodevelopmental and related disorders — through the University of Pittsburgh

Political experience: None

Statement: The issues I hear voters repeat in conversation are community, transparency, fiscal responsibility. To me, the first step in addressing any of these is strong leadership. Come to meetings prepared; develop action plans for subcommittees focused on information needed to make the best decisions; and encourage participation by all vested groups — educators, administrators, parents, community at large. Dialogue is necessary for growth. Respect and cooperation are required to promote dialogue. Ultimately, the success of our district impacts our growth as a community, our leaders need to hold a vision for the future and work together to forge the path.

Brian Wisniewski

Age: 49

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Judith; four children

Employment: Master sergeant and fuel systems facility manager of the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the state Air National Guard

Political experience: None

Statement: One of the most important issues facing the Plum school district is the current financial debt the district is in. The newly elected board will need to identify all aspects of revenue and spending, and be prepared to make fiscally responsible decisions in the best interest of the district moving forward.