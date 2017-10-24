Get out and about in Oakmont and Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for fun things to do in Oakmont and Plum?

Here's a breakdown of some events in those areas:

• Find peace and tranquility at the Oakmont Carnegie Library when it hosts Meditation with a Anjana Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The class is offered every other Thursday. It's free and no registration is necessary. Contact Robin Almendinger at almendingerr@einetwork.net for more information.

• The Oakmont library also hosts Music Box Mondays from 6-6:30 p.m.

It is a family-friendly event with children ages 6 and younger enjoying playing along to new songs and old favorites using instruments from the music box.

Call Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Plum Community Library hosts Family Fun Night Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 445 Center New Texas Road.

People are encouraged to dress in costume and have a hooting good time with special guests from Fern Hollow Nature Center. Families can learn about owls, play a game and use a variety of hands-on activities.

The event is free. Call 412-798-7323 or stop by the library to register.

• The Plum library's Life Writers group meets Friday from noon-2:30 p.m.

Work on writing the stories of your life. No registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

• Drusky Entertainment presents Colin Hay of Men at Work at The Oaks Theater on Thursday from 8-11 p.m. at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40-60 and are available online or by calling 412-828-6322.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.