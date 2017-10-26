Riverview High School teacher awarded for 'developing students' love of education'
Riverview High School teacher Michael McNally received a Leaders in the Classroom Award this week from the Chevron corporation.
“He has sought out numerous innovative opportunities for our very small school and given the students unique experiences that have helped develop their interests and love of education,” Riverview parent Regina Lyons, who nominated McNally for the award, said in a release.
McNally is involved with the Riverview Enrichment Activities Program at the high school, working with students with interest in broadening their educational experience beyond the offerings of the regular curriculum, he said in a bio on the school district's website.
The Chevron award included a check for $1,000 for educational enrichment programming at Riverview, a Steelers jersey and ticket to their game against New England in December for McNally. He will also get to go to a special tailgate party before the game and will be recognized during a halftime ceremony.
