Plum/Oakmont

Riverview High School teacher awarded for 'developing students' love of education'

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
Pictured with the mock check from Chevron are (left to right) Riverview Junior High Principal Neil English, district Superintendent Peggy DiNinno, the award-winning teacher Michael McNally and high school Principal Eric Hewitt.
Submitted
Pictured with the mock check from Chevron are (left to right) Riverview Junior High Principal Neil English, district Superintendent Peggy DiNinno, the award-winning teacher Michael McNally and high school Principal Eric Hewitt.

Updated 2 hours ago

Riverview High School teacher Michael McNally received a Leaders in the Classroom Award this week from the Chevron corporation.

“He has sought out numerous innovative opportunities for our very small school and given the students unique experiences that have helped develop their interests and love of education,” Riverview parent Regina Lyons, who nominated McNally for the award, said in a release.

McNally is involved with the Riverview Enrichment Activities Program at the high school, working with students with interest in broadening their educational experience beyond the offerings of the regular curriculum, he said in a bio on the school district's website.

The Chevron award included a check for $1,000 for educational enrichment programming at Riverview, a Steelers jersey and ticket to their game against New England in December for McNally. He will also get to go to a special tailgate party before the game and will be recognized during a halftime ceremony.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

