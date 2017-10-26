DUI and assault among charges dealt with in Plum court this week
District Court Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. Charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.
HELD FOR COURT
• Charles Botta Jr., 55, of Oakmont on charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment. Oakmont police filed the charges Sept. 21 in connection with an incident along the 600 block of Eighth Street.
WAIVED HEARINGS
• Nicole Amber Linn, 24, of Penn Hills on a charge of falsely incriminating another person. Oakmont police filed the charge Aug. 22 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Fifth Street.
• John Joseph Bartko, 27, of Plum on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Sept. 23 in connection with an incident along the 1800 block of Golden Mile Highway.
• Kevin Gerrard Thomas, 30, of Pittsburgh on a charge of driving under the influence. The charge was filed July 18 in connection with an incident in the Shangri La Circle.