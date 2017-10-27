Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

4 incumbents, 2 newcomers on ballot in Riverview school board race

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
One of six candidates is almost guaranteed a seat on the Riverview School Board after the Nov. 7 elections.

Board member Jeanine Hurt-Robinson's appointment to fill a vacancy on the board ends this year and she is running unopposed to keep the seat for two more years. She is also on the ballot for a four-year term. If she wins both seats, she chooses which one she will keep and the board will make an appointment to fill the vacant post.

Other candidates seeking one of the four, four-year seats include incumbents John Hackworth, Lisa Ashbaugh, Arlene Loeffler, and newcomers Shane Michael and Freda Aughenbaugh.

Michael is the only candidate running solely as a Republican. All other candidates cross-filed in the May primary and are on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com or on Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

