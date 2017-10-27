4 incumbents, 2 newcomers on ballot in Riverview school board race

Riverview school board

Lisa Ashbaugh

Age: 50

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: Husband, Jim; two daughters

Employment: Convention host development director for Visit Pittsburgh

Political experience: School board member for nine years

Statement: Negotiating a new teachers contract will be a top priority next year. We need to work diligently to be fiscally responsible to all taxpayers while still finding ways to grow our students academically each year. We need to focus on finding ways to keep class sizes small while maintaining the key benefits of our school district such as inclusiveness in student activities, athletics, and art and music programming. As the current education chair and the past student life chair, I often hear from parents and community members and their number one priority is keeping small class sizes.

Freda Aughenbaugh

Age: 62

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: Husband, Bob; a son

Employment: ServSafe instructor for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, nutrition consultant and retired school food service director

Political experience: None

Statement: The most important issue is that Riverview School District maintains our high level of academic excellence. We need to continually provide superior instruction buttressed by strong administrative leadership in a safe and supportive environment. It is the board's responsibility to ensure that our teachers receive the best resources for professional development so that our students have the opportunity to grow in knowledge and wisdom. I would be honored to help continue the district's tradition of scholastic distinction.

John Hackworth

Age: 78

Party: Republican

Family: Wife, Jeanne; three sons

Employment: Consultant for the U.S. Department of Energy

Political experience: Board member for nearly 30 years

Statement: This coming January, the board and the Riverview teachers begin negotiations on a new contract. Staff salaries and benefits account for about 3⁄4 of the annual budget. Clearly the outcome of negotiations will have an impact on the tax burden on community taxpayers and that must be a major concern for the board, as they represent the community. A successful contract resolution will not just be important in restraining growth in tax burden, but will also preserve the unity of purpose of teachers, administrators and board in working to improve academic performance of our schools.

Jeanine Hurt-Robinson

Age: 42

Party: Democrat/Republican

Family: Husband, Carl; a daughter

Employment: Food service employee at Riverview Junior/Senior High School

Political experience: Appointed school board member

Statement: I think the most important issue the school board will need to tackle is balancing a budget that provides each student with what they need in regards to academics, support services and activities, while being responsible to the taxpayers. At the same time, we have to make sound decisions to ensure future sustainability for the district. I will continue to make the needs of the students a priority while working with all of the members of the school board.

Arlene Loeffler

Age: 78

Party: Democrat

Family: Three children

Employment: Retired nurse anesthetist and educator

Political experience: Board member since 1985

Statement: I think the most important issue is to make sure that all of our programs are updated for 2018, and all of our equipment and computer instruction is up to date. We have new online instruction for parents to see what their students are doing and how they can help them. There are 31 students at Forbes Road Career & Technology Center from Riverview exploring their careers. Both schools are working hard to have their curriculums even more appropriate for students graduating and adjusting to the corporations and activities they'd be involved in as adults.

Shane Michael

Age: 51

Party: Republican

Employment: Civil engineer at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Political experience: None

Statement: I believe in a strong mathematics and science foundation and the long-term existence of the district. Riverview students scored the state average of 60 percent proficiency level on state math exams. I believe we can score better. My campaign involves generating interest in math within Riverview through “Math Matters to Me.” I graduated from Riverview, and I will fight to keep Riverview as our own district. I believe our Oakmont and Verona community life greatly identifies with our beloved school district. I believe in the continued safety of our children.