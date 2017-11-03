Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Costumed kids get lesson on owls at Plum library's family night

Lillian Dedomenic | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Costumed storybook characters including Spot the Fire Dog, Spiderman, princesses, mermaids and more gathered at the Plum Community Library for Family Fun Night recently. The program included a visit by Stacey Widenhofer of the Fern Hollow Nature Center, who presented a program about owls to the children.
Wyatt Sheaffer, 5, examines a large wing feather during a recent program at Plum Community Library.
Charlolette Chelko, 3, was dressed as a barn owl during a program about owls at Plum Community Library's Family Fun Night recently.
Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer

