Plum/Oakmont

An art show and a spooky tour are just a couple events going on in Plum and Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Looking for fun things to do in Oakmont and Plum?

Here's a breakdown of some events in those areas:

• Local artwork will be on display throughout November at the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The exhibit features watercolor art from several members of the Riverview Community Action Corp. art class taught by Rita Scanio. Admission is free. Call Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• The Oakmont library also hosts a doll clothes and furniture sale and raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It's an opportunity to get some holiday shopping done and benefit the library. They will raffle off the All American Girl Doll “Nanea.”

Call Karen Crowell at 412-828-9532 or email crowellk@einetwork.net for more information.

• Oakmont Boulevard Project will meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday a 767 Fifth St.

The Project is an initiative which maintains and improves the area between Allegheny River Boulevard and Allegheny Avenue, including the arboretum walking trail, pavilion, clock tower, both entrances into town and the section of Hulton Road between the bridge and Allegheny River Boulevard. It also helps ensure safety by maintaining thoroughfares between the boulevards and across the railroad tracks.

Call 412-828-3232 for more information.

• Plum Community Library hosts Circle of Stitchers from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. Meetings are the first and third Thursday of the month.

Call 412-798-7323 or email tetis@einetwork.net for more information.

• The Plum library's Life Writers group meets Friday from noon-2:30 p.m.

Work on writing the stories of your life. No registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

• The Oaks Theater hosts An Evening with the Ghosts of Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

It is a special Halloween showing presented by Haunted Pittsburgh, and is a virtual ghost tour through Western Pennsylvania.

Tickets to the all-ages show range from $15 to $20.

Call 412-828-6322 or go online to theoakstheater.com/events .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

