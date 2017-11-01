Spree of vandalism rocks Holiday Park section of Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are investigating several incidents in which someone through rocks or bottles through windows of cars and houses in the Holiday Park area of Plum.

“We did have a high volume of criminal mischief,” Plum Police Chief Jeff Armstrong said this week. “We had concentrated patrols in the Holiday Park area trying to get more information. We haven't found anything that ties it all together.”

On Oct. 15, police received reports of broken windows at a home on Surfside Drive and of windshields smashed on Mardi Gras Drive, Saltsburg and Abers Creek roads.

On Oct. 21, witnesses said they saw a rock being thrown from moving dark-colored car at parked car in a driveway on Blue Ridge Drive. The rock damaged a rear taillight.

“It seems to have died down right now,” Armstrong said of the vandalism.

Armstrong said people should call police immediately at 412-793-7400 if they are victims of vandalism or see anything suspicious.

