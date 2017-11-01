Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Spree of vandalism rocks Holiday Park section of Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Plum Police SUV
Mike DiVittorio
Plum Police SUV

Updated 6 hours ago

Police are investigating several incidents in which someone through rocks or bottles through windows of cars and houses in the Holiday Park area of Plum.

“We did have a high volume of criminal mischief,” Plum Police Chief Jeff Armstrong said this week. “We had concentrated patrols in the Holiday Park area trying to get more information. We haven't found anything that ties it all together.”

On Oct. 15, police received reports of broken windows at a home on Surfside Drive and of windshields smashed on Mardi Gras Drive, Saltsburg and Abers Creek roads.

On Oct. 21, witnesses said they saw a rock being thrown from moving dark-colored car at parked car in a driveway on Blue Ridge Drive. The rock damaged a rear taillight.

“It seems to have died down right now,” Armstrong said of the vandalism.

Armstrong said people should call police immediately at 412-793-7400 if they are victims of vandalism or see anything suspicious.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.