Plum/Oakmont

Lots of fun stuff going on in Plum and Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Oakmont Carnegie Library
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 2 hours ago

Looking for something to do in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here's a breakdown of a few events going on in those areas:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Join the monks from Natrona Heights Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation.

• The library also sponsors meditation with Anjana Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Join the instructor for a guided meditation practice every Thursday. The class is free and open to the public.

Contact Robin Almendinger at almendingerr@einetwork.net for more information on both programs.

• Local artwork will be on display throughout November at the Oakmont Carnegie Library.

The exhibit features watercolor art from several members of the Riverview Community Action Corp. art class taught by Rita Scanio. Admission is free. Call Dixie Anderson at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Oakmont Historical Society will host a Veterans Day open House from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at 628 and 630 Allegheny River Blvd.

There will be a photographic tribute to veterans. Veterans are invited for a free raffle to win Oakmont gift cards. Call 412-828-3939 for more information

• The Westmoreland County Obedience Training Club will bring some of their four-legged friends for a special Paws to Read event at the Plum Community Library from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Come join the Therapaws for a time of reading and animal loving. Trained therapy dogs will be in the conference room of the library waiting for you to read to them. The program is designed for readers in grades first through fifth. Register at the library or by calling 412-798-7323.

• The Plum library's chess club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can register in the program book at the library.

• The Plum library's Life Writers group meets Friday from noon-2:30 p.m.

Work on writing the stories of your life. No registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

