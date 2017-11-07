Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum residents divided over Marcellus shale drilling limits

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Dan Santoro, a representive of HRG, the civil engineering company hired to help Plum revamp its zoning ordinance, speaks during a public hearing, Monday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Dan Santoro, a representive of HRG, the civil engineering company hired to help Plum revamp its zoning ordinance, speaks during a public hearing, Monday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

A proposed update to Plum's zoning ordinance would limit Marcellus shale drilling in the borough, but some residents said they are concerned the restrictions don't go far enough.

The proposal covers all aspects of land use in Plum, but residents for and against it who attended a public hearing Monday wanted to discuss only how the measure would affect gas drilling operations. The proposal would allow hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in rural residential and industrial zones.

“I'm against it in rural residential areas,” Mike Bowersox of Plum said.

He said his family might move if the borough allows fracking where he lives. Other residents living in rural residential zones suggested they might do the same.

Fracking is a technique to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals into the ground. The Huntley & Huntley gas exploration company received approval to begin construction on a fracking well pad in Plum last month. The Monroeville company has said it is considering development of additional wells in Plum.

The borough's ordinance, last updated in 1993, now allows fracking in every zoning district after a conditional use is granted. About 20 percent of the 29-square-mile borough is zoned rural residential, meaning lots are at least 40,000-square-feet, according to Plum officials.

Huntley & Huntley has been lobbying for support of its drilling operations in the region. It paid for a mailing by tax collector and mayoral candidate Harry Schlegel urging Plum residents with gas leases on their property to come to the public hearing to rally against drilling regulations. The Republican supporter of gas exploration is running against Democratic Councilman Dave Vento, who is against fracking.

“Huntley & Huntley was providing information regarding this particular race that we believed was important to leaseholders about the protection of their property rights,” said Paul Burke, company vice president and attorney.

The post card mailed to gas lease holders said in part: “The small number of people in Plum that are opposed to drilling are certain to be in attendance (at the hearing), and we need to have a strong presence of lease holders to counter them, as well as volunteers to speak and present information on the safety of natural gas development and the benefits it will provide to the borough.”

A company representative handed out blue T-shirts that had “Natural Gas Supporter” printed on them to about 20 supporters who wore them during the hearing.

Arthur Danny, a Plum resident who said his family worked in the Renton coal mine in the 1960s, spoke against tighter regulation of fracking.

“I also depend on natural resource extraction as an income for my family. The difference this time is … I will not be bringing home clothes that are darkened and blackened-stained from the mines,” Danny said, drawing applause.

Six people spoke in favor of drilling and nine against it, but the audience of about 100 appeared to be split evenly on both sides of the issue.

“This is not a money issue – or somebody has the right to (drill) or not to do it. It's about health, it's about life, it's about human beings,” said resident Ron Klos.

Council — which could consider approval of the proposed zoning ordinance at its Nov. 13 meeting — mostly listened without comment during the nearly three-hour hearing. But Council President Mike Doyle said near the end of the hearing that regulations were vital to keep Plum from becoming the “Wild West” for gas drilling.

“If any of you or I owned a farm out in the rural residential area ... who am I … just as an elected official, to say you can't do that,” Doyle said about leasing property for drilling. “The landowner still has to sign the lease. There is still conditional uses they have to go through.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.