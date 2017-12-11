Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Technology offers new world of learning for Plum students

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
Holiday Park Elementary fifth grader Olivia Rodda, center, explores a 3D world while classmates Matthew Ingram, seated, and, from left, Persephone Kelso, Addison Doty, Riley Grove and Aubrey Spencer look on.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Holiday Park Elementary teacher Renee Simone shows fifth-graders Matthew Ingram and Olivia Rodda how to use the school's new zSpace technology.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Matthew Ingram's eyes widened behind 3D glasses as he dissected a virtual frog with the stroke of an electronic pen.

The Holiday Park Elementary fifth-grader was using the school's latest technological tool, zSpace .

“We can take them apart, measure them ... and take pictures,” Matthew said.

Images popped out of the computer screen and made it look like a real frog was laid out on the table in front of the student. The only thing missing from the traditional biology class dissection activity was the mess and smell of formaldehyde.

Principal Fran Sciullo said a group of teachers introduced him to zSpace over the summer. The school's been using the device the past few weeks.

“We really saw this as a unique opportunity,” Sciullo said. “We're one of the few schools in Pennsylvania utilizing this particular type of standalone unit. The students have taken it and are running with it.”

The zSpace setup costs about $5,000 and includes built-in lessons and apps. In addition to dissecting a frog, students can do things like explore a teepee, the Grand Canyon or the Earth's core using zSpace.

“It's not just grade-level specific or subject-specific,” teacher Renee Rimone said. “The curriculum's preloaded and we can adjust it to our needs. We can find what works best for us and add more to that and eliminate what we don't need, which is nice.”

Fifth-grader Olivia Rodda was enthusiastic about the new technology.

“It's fun that you can look at more stuff than you could on a phone or an iPad,” she said. “You can actually go inside of things. It's really cool.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

