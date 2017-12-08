Survey for Plum School District superintendent search available

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials posted a survey on the district's site to help generate public input on its superintendent search.

Deadline to fill out the survey is noon Jan. 9. The actual job posting closes midnight Jan. 14.

It asks participants to identify the qualifications and experience they feel necessary for a superintendent and base those factors on level of importance.

The survey also asks to identify areas of focus that need to be addressed and base them off level of importance such as class size, curriculum, finances and professional development.

Its direct link is surveymonkey.com/r/plumsearch .

The search is being conducted for the district by the Pennsylvania School Board Association, initially focusing on candidates from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and New York.

The PSBA will give submitted applications to the board Jan. 22 to start the screening process by the personnel committee. The board hopes to have a new superintendent in place prior to the start of the next school year.

Superintendent Tim Glasspool resigned Oct. 1 following two tumultuous years in which he and other administrators came under fire for not doing enough to stop criminal sexual acts involving teachers and students. Three teachers are currently serving prison time for their involvement in the district sex scandal.

Assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky has been acting as superintendent since the resignation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.