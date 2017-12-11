Holiday beer tasting and a talk about Jerusalem among things to do in Plum and Oakmont this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for something to do in Plum and Oakmont?

Here are some events in the area this week:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. should be very peaceful Tuesday as it offers Gentle Yoga with Cora from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m.

• Oakmont resident Tina Whitehead will be at the library from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday to talk about her experiences as a Christian living in Jerusalem the past 11 years in a presentation called “The Other Side: Living in a Muslim World.”

• The library hosts book club from 1:30-3 p.m. Friday. Contact Robin Alemndinger at 412-828-9532 or email almendingerr@einetwork.net.

All of those events are free and no registration is required. Call 412-828-9532 for more information on these and other library programs.

• The Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road will host storytimes on Tuesday. Children ages 2-3 and a caregiver can attend Toddler Tales from 11-11:45 a.m. Children ages 4-5 can join Storytime Live from -1:45 p.m. Both events feature stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required for each and space is limited.

• The Sweatermen, a Pittsburgh-based a cappella signing group, will perform at the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Call Marilyn Klingensmith at 412-798-7323 or email klingensmithm@einetwork.net to make a reservation.

• The Plum Community Center at 499 Center New Texas Road hosts a holiday/birthday party from 11:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It is for everyone who had a birthday in December, as well as the center's annual Christmas party.

Share the Love event will take place the same time as the party. People are encouraged to donate gloves, hats and other winter apparel for Meals on Wheels recipients.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about center activities.

• Put on an ugly sweater and come down to The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. for an encore presentation of National Lampoon's “Christmas Vacation” 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A holiday beer tasting for those ages 21 and older will take place prior to the show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. Call 412-828-6233 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.