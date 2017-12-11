Second settlement expected in Plum sex scandal lawsuits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum school board Tuesday will approve the settlement of a second federal court case filed by a victim of a former teacher who is in prison for having sex with students in 2015, according to President Steve Schlauch.

Terms have not been disclosed in the case involving the actions of Jason Cooper. Former teachers Cooper, Joseph Ruggieri and Michael Cinefra all pleaded guilty last year and are serving prison sentences for having sex with students.

President Steve Schlauch said the settlement with the second victim will be approved at the board's 7 p.m. meeting at the high school. Schlauch on Monday could not explain why the agenda for the meeting indicates the settlement has already been approved.

“The Plum Borough School, upon recommendation of its insurance carrier, has approved the settlement of the lawsuit ...,” the agenda item states. “All settlement proceeds are being paid by insurance carriers. Under terms of the settlement agreement, all parties have agreed to refrain from further public comment regarding either the lawsuit or the terms of the settlement agreement, beyond any disclosures that may be required by state or federal law.”

The school board and borough council, which is named in the lawsuits because it employed a school resource officer in the district, approved a $300,000 settlement with another of the victims in the scandal in September. The district agreed to pay $225,000 via its insurance provider, Ohio Casualty, and the borough paid the remaining $75,000 through its carrier.The borough on Nov. 13 approved the second settlement that the school board will vote on this week, said Borough Manager Mike Thomas. Details about the agreement were not released.

Victims in the cases are identified only as “Jane Doe.”

The Jane Doe in that case filed a civil rights lawsuit in September 2016 that said Plum school officials knew about allegations of sex abuse but did nothing for more than three years, allegedly allowing Ruggieri to keep preying on female students.

The victim said she was 17 when Ruggieri began having sex with her.

A grand jury report blamed school administrators for passively allowing years of inappropriate conduct between teachers and female students.

District and borough Solicitor Bruce Dice did not return a phone call seeking comment about the lawsuits or settlements.

It is unclear when council will approve its portion of the latest settlement. Council President Mike Doyle declined to comment.

The victim in the second case alleged in January the district violated her right to due process by failing to investigate rumors of inappropriate contact between teachers and students and charged negligence on the part of former high school Principal Ryan Kociela, former Superintendent Timothy Glasspool , Cooper and former school resource officer Mark Kost.

Attorney Craig Fishman, who represents the victim in Cooper's case, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.