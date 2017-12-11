Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plum OKs fracking in rural, industrial zones

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:33 p.m.
Plum resident Matt Vento addresses council on his concerns about Marcellus shale drilling in the borough on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Plum resident Matt Vento addresses council on his concerns about Marcellus shale drilling in the borough on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Plum council approved an ordinance Monday that allows fracking in rural residential and industrial zones despite opposition from residents and a nationally backed effort to delay the vote.

The borough's zoning ordinance, which covers all aspects of land use in Plum, was last updated in 1993. It previously allowed fracking — a process of extracting gas by injecting rock with high-pressure water, sand and chemicals — in all zones with a conditional use permit.

The new ordinance limits fracking to rural residential and industrial zones, with the permit.

Before casting the lone dissenting vote, outgoing Council­man Dave Vento motioned to amend the proposed ordinance to limit fracking to industrial zones. His motion did not receive a second, so the motion failed and council voted, 6-1, to approve the ordinance.

About 150 residents for and against the proposed ordinance attended, and 18 addressed council. Of those who spoke, nine were in favor and nine were opposed. Some supporters donned blue T-shirts emblazoned with “Natural Gas Supporter.”

“I assure you if my family, my property, myself is damaged in any way — I promise you — I will sue anyone and everyone that had anything to do with (drilling),” resident Janet Mazotta said before a heated exchange with council President Mike Doyle, who advised her to stop talking because her three-minute time limit was up.

“In fairness to everyone else, ma'am, you're not going to stand there and read something you can give us the website on the internet and we can read ourselves,” he said, as she kept reading. “Keep it up ma'am, you'll be escorted out.”

Others were less impassioned.

“If this is such a dangerous, dangerous thing to do this, why are there 182 frack wells in Plum right now, as we speak? Fracking is nothing new,” said resident Steve Taylor, referring to conventional wells that also incorporate a fracturing technique to withdraw oil and gas from the ground.

Council members were quiet on sharing their thoughts, but outgoing councilman Michael Dell encouraged residents to get involved in environmental advocacy groups to collect scientific data on oil and gas well activity in the future.

“Take monthly samples and present that to federal and state agencies. Because right now we haven't seen any scientific data that Plum Creek is polluted by the wells that are currently in Plum,” Dell said. “We haven't seen any evidence on air quality in Plum.”

Daniel Laird, a Democrat who lost the election for a Plum council seat in November, presented council and borough officials with the results of an online petition urging council to pass an ordinance to prevent oil and gas drilling in rural residential zones. He said 1,006 residents signed the petition.

Laird was part of a concerted effort that included activists from surrounding communities and a Washington, D.C.-based environmental advocacy group to delay Monday's vote. Food and Water Watch of Western Pennsylvania called on Plum officials Friday to delay the vote because it alleged officials are hiding information from the public.

The claims were denied by officials from the borough and Huntley & Huntley.

Mayor Rich Hrivnak joined the opposition in the days leading up to Monday's vote recording a statement that was distributed through an automated phone call system funded by Food and Water Watch.

“Only you can protect Plum from fracking, preserve your property values, and the quality of life in residential neighborhoods,” Hrivnak said in the recording. He urged residents to come to Monday's meeting and to call the borough to express opposition.

Food and Water Watch of Western Pennsylvania's Doug Shields said his records show 45 calls were placed to the borough over the weekend. Plum borough officials said the office phone had 17 messages Monday from residents who expressed opposition over the weekend.

Huntley & Huntley, which is developing its Midas well on 92 acres near Coxcomb Hill Road, did its own recruitment prior to Monday's meeting by mailing post cards to leaseholders, urging them to attend and speak.

Huntley & Huntley Vice President Paul Burke, who attended the meeting but did not speak, said he was pleased but not surprised by the vote.

Vento also said he wasn't surprised by the way his fellow council members voted.

“But I still live here,” Vento said after the meeting. “I'll still be involved with the fighting against wells.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.