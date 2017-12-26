Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Plans for a new Oakmont Bakery clear another hurdle

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Owners of the Oakmont Bakery on Allegheny Avenue plan to move the popular business to a larger space off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Owners of the Oakmont Bakery on Allegheny Avenue plan to move the popular business to a larger space off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.
Plans are in the works for the Oakmont Bakery to move its retail and production to this site off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Plans are in the works for the Oakmont Bakery to move its retail and production to this site off Hulton Road across from Riverview High School.

Updated 12 hours ago

Construction designs are in the oven as plans continue to be approved for a new Oakmont Bakery at Third Street and Hulton Road, by Riverview High School.

Borough council recently voted in favor of the business' final subdivision/lot consolidation plan.

David Ivanek of Bankson Engineers, consulting firm for the bakery project, said plans stayed the same the past few months except for a minor change requested by the Allegheny County Department of Community and Economic Development involving a deed reference.

“Conceptually the subdivision plan has not changed,” he said. “This has been a very unique site due to the a number of things (such as) all the parcels we needed to acquire. We're demolishing five buildings and building a new one. It's going to be a great new location for the bakery.”

Preliminary subdivision/lot consolidation approval was granted in September.

More than eight parcels will be combined into one 1.88-acre lot. The site includes the former ATA Oakmont Martial Arts and Kelsey's Dance & Fitness, along with the LA Tanning business across from the school.

Plans include demolishing that building and starting new construction that will provide the bakery with more parking and a larger seating area, and an opportunity to provide more jobs. Desmone Architects of Lawrenceville designed the new bakery.

“The bakery's an important part of the community,” Councilman Thomas Whalen said. “There are issues around traffic that will come up. There's not much land in Oakmont to build out anything. There's really no other good options for them, and we want the Oakmont bakery to stay in Oakmont.”

Owner Marc Serrao and his family opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

Ivanek said the next step in the process is to submit a land development plan, which will need to be reviewed by the planning commission, sometime in the next few months.

That application will have more detailed construction drawings and architectural designs than what was already submitted to the borough.

A building permit would be sought soon after the development plan is approved. Construction could start as early as spring with a projected grand opening in November.

Related approvals that still need to be obtained include a PennDOT highway occupancy permit and a permit from the Allegheny County Conservation District regarding storm water management and pollution.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.