Plans for a new Oakmont Bakery clear another hurdle

Construction designs are in the oven as plans continue to be approved for a new Oakmont Bakery at Third Street and Hulton Road, by Riverview High School.

Borough council recently voted in favor of the business' final subdivision/lot consolidation plan.

David Ivanek of Bankson Engineers, consulting firm for the bakery project, said plans stayed the same the past few months except for a minor change requested by the Allegheny County Department of Community and Economic Development involving a deed reference.

“Conceptually the subdivision plan has not changed,” he said. “This has been a very unique site due to the a number of things (such as) all the parcels we needed to acquire. We're demolishing five buildings and building a new one. It's going to be a great new location for the bakery.”

Preliminary subdivision/lot consolidation approval was granted in September.

More than eight parcels will be combined into one 1.88-acre lot. The site includes the former ATA Oakmont Martial Arts and Kelsey's Dance & Fitness, along with the LA Tanning business across from the school.

Plans include demolishing that building and starting new construction that will provide the bakery with more parking and a larger seating area, and an opportunity to provide more jobs. Desmone Architects of Lawrenceville designed the new bakery.

“The bakery's an important part of the community,” Councilman Thomas Whalen said. “There are issues around traffic that will come up. There's not much land in Oakmont to build out anything. There's really no other good options for them, and we want the Oakmont bakery to stay in Oakmont.”

Owner Marc Serrao and his family opened the bakery in 1988. Its current location at 531 Allegheny Ave. features a retail space and a separate production building next door.

Ivanek said the next step in the process is to submit a land development plan, which will need to be reviewed by the planning commission, sometime in the next few months.

That application will have more detailed construction drawings and architectural designs than what was already submitted to the borough.

A building permit would be sought soon after the development plan is approved. Construction could start as early as spring with a projected grand opening in November.

Related approvals that still need to be obtained include a PennDOT highway occupancy permit and a permit from the Allegheny County Conservation District regarding storm water management and pollution.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.