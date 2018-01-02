Changes to ease traffic problems could be coming to Hulton Road in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Extending a right turn only lane and other adjustments to ease traffic flow along Hulton Road in Oakmont may be coming this year.

Stretching the right turn lane at Hulton Road and Allegheny Avenue onto Allegheny River Boulevard was one of several requests discussed at a recent meeting between PennDOT and borough officials.

“We talked about where we think we have issues, what's causing the issues and what options are available,” council Vice President William Benusa said. “That's kind of where it ended. PennDOT was cooperative. It was informative.”

Other requests included making right turns from Hulton onto Third Street illegal from to 2-6 p.m. The turns currently are prohibited 2-4 p.m.

“That will cover rush hour, because when traffic's backed up people try to make that turn,” Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said.

The state also may prohibit trucks from using “jake brakes” along the road due to noise complaints. A jake brake is a compression release engine brake installed on some diesel vehicles, usually trucks designed to carry heavy loads. Jensen said the brakes are very loud and residents have made multiple complaints.

Traffic studies would need to be done to determine if any of the requested changes are feasible. Jensen said they hope to hear back from PennDOT this month.

The bridge and Hulton Road are maintained by PennDOT. Any traffic adjustments along that stretch would have to be approved by the state.

Improving the flow on Hulton would help ease traffic problems that spill onto the borough's side roads, officials have said.

PennDOT records show average daily traffic on the bridge spanning the Allegheny River from Freeport Road in Harmar is about 14,000 vehicles.