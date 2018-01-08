Priest celebrates first Christmas at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rosemarie Cheran follows Serbian tradition by putting straw under the table as a symbol of good luck and coins inside of it for her grandchildren to find Christmas morning.

But for the Cheran family and the rest of the Serbian Orthodox Church community, Christmas comes every year on Jan. 7, nearly two weeks after most of the world celebrates it.

“We go by the Julian calendar, and that's why our Christmas is later than others,” Cheran said. “My family does both because some of our kids' spouses are non-orthodox, but this day means much more and is more religious for us.”

On Jan. 6, members of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroeville—led by its new priest Father George Veselinovic— joined for the annual Christmas ritual and dinner. Veselinovic replaced Father Dragoljub Malich, who retired after more than four decades with the church.

Many Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar and celebrate the holiday after the New Year, including Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold and St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in West Deer.

“We hope that with Christianity it's celebrated one day in unity, but to those who celebrate it on the 25th, we still say Merry Christmas,” Veselinovic said.

The Julian calendar was proposed by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C. to bring uniformity to the process of counting days. The Gregorian Calendar, named after Pope Gregory XIII and introduced in 1582, became widely accepted in predominantly Catholic countries and now stands as the internationally accepted calendar system.

Many Orthodox churches, including those of Serbia, Russia and Jerusalem still use the Julian calendar.

Veselinovic, 46, came to Monroeville from Australia in March, and record low temperatures in the single digits accompanied his first Christmas as the St. Nicholas priest. Tradition of the service included the burning of the Yule log outside the main doors of the church, a symbol of good luck to everyone there.

“That tree is so holy for us, so what we did was baptize it into Christianity,” Veselinovic said.

Among many other goals and changes for St. Nicholas, Veselinovic scheduled the ritual for earlier on Christmas Eve instead in hopes of attracting more families to the service. His efforts didn't go unnoticed, with nearly 200 people— many of them kids— filling the pews Saturday night.

“I just want to bring our faith and our religion and the beauty of it all to everyone,” Veselinovic said. “Tears were coming down when I saw the crowds. I don't think anyone saw this coming.”

For Veselinovic, the service was a family affair, with his wife delivering the first reading of the ceremony and his 3-year-old daughter sitting in the pews.

Cheran, who has been a part of St. Nicholas since she was born, said she and other members of the church are excited about what the priest has introduced so far and look forward to the plans he has in store for 2018.

“The service is always the same, but it's who delivers it that makes it so special,” Cheran said.

Parishioner George Vergich said that Veselinovic's dedication to St. Nicholas and the community surrounding it is refreshing.

“Whether you're Serbian or not, no matter your age, race or whatever you may be, he welcomes everyone,” Vergich said.

Veselinovic has taken strides to reach out to the youth, first by bringing back altar boys to St. Nicholas.

“It's trying to get rid of the stereotypes and make it a bit more revolutionary ... that will bring in the youth,” he said. “We have to try and explain it to them in the level that they understand, and that's my main goal.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.