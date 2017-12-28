Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Activities starting early next year in Plum and Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 12 hours ago

Looking to start the new year off with some fun in Oakmont or Plum?

Here are some activities going on in January:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library's Write Now writer's group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 2. at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It is open to all writing levels and genres of writing. Participants should bring copies of their writing for members to read. Contact Coralee A. Gionta at 412-551-2844 or email coraleegionta@gmail.com for more information.

• Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 3. It is designed for children ages birth through 5 with a caregiver. The theme is “Welcome Winter.” No registration is required. Contact Karen Crowell at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner at the Oakmont library is from 6:15-7 p.m. Jan. 3. The class is free and offered every Wednesday evening. Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Circle of Stitchers meets from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. The group meets the first and third Thursday of the month. The program is free.

• Life Writers will meet at the Plum library from noon-2:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Join the group to work on writing stories of your life.

• Coloring for Adults is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Plum library. Crayons, sharpies, colored pencils and coloring sheets will be provided. No registration is required.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library activities.

• The Oaks Theater hosts duelling pianists Hermie Granati and Harry Levicky at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Sing a long, make requests and enjoy a fun night full of music. Tickets range from $12 to $18. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.