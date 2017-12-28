Activities starting early next year in Plum and Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking to start the new year off with some fun in Oakmont or Plum?

Here are some activities going on in January:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library's Write Now writer's group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 2. at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It is open to all writing levels and genres of writing. Participants should bring copies of their writing for members to read. Contact Coralee A. Gionta at 412-551-2844 or email coraleegionta@gmail.com for more information.

• Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 3. It is designed for children ages birth through 5 with a caregiver. The theme is “Welcome Winter.” No registration is required. Contact Karen Crowell at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner at the Oakmont library is from 6:15-7 p.m. Jan. 3. The class is free and offered every Wednesday evening. Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 for more information.

• Circle of Stitchers meets from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. The group meets the first and third Thursday of the month. The program is free.

• Life Writers will meet at the Plum library from noon-2:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Join the group to work on writing stories of your life.

• Coloring for Adults is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Plum library. Crayons, sharpies, colored pencils and coloring sheets will be provided. No registration is required.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library activities.

• The Oaks Theater hosts duelling pianists Hermie Granati and Harry Levicky at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Sing a long, make requests and enjoy a fun night full of music. Tickets range from $12 to $18. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.