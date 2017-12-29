Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Letter to the editor: Big and happy 'family' celebrates Christmas at Plum's Our Lady of Joy

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
More than 175 guests enjoyed a free dinner on Christmas at Our Lady of Joy Parish in Plum.
Submitted
Updated 3 hours ago

The spirit of Christmas was alive and well on Christmas Day at Our Lady of Joy Parish in Plum. For the third year in a row, the church opened its doors to anyone who wanted a hot meal and some fellowship on the holiday. Volunteers from our church, St. Januarius and Holiday United Methodist helped to serve meals to more than 175 guests, as well as sending them home with bags of fruit and cookies. Meals were also delivered to shut-ins.

Businesses generously donated cash and gift certificates, making it possible for the church to give away $300 in prizes.

Guests came from 12 localities: Apollo, Delmont, Export, Level Green, Monroeville, Murrysville, New Kensington, Penn Hills, Plum, Saltsburg, the South Side, and Springdale.

Guests came from 15 different churches — Catholic, Protestant, and non-denominational. Some had no church affiliation, but everyone was welcome.

As word spreads, the event gets larger every year. The primary reason for the Christmas brunch is to make sure no one has to spend the holiday alone, or worry about the finances needed to be able to celebrate. It was like being with one big, happy family. Why, even Santa made a visit this year!

Irene Plutto

Our Lady of Joy Parish

