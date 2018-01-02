Events this week in Oakmont and Plum are geared toward fitness and fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trying to find something fun in Oakmont or Plum this new year?

Here are some activities taking place this week:

• Plum Community Center offers a new tai chi class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 449 Center New Texas Road.

It is scheduled for every Wednesday through Feb. 7 and taught by instructors Jim Davis and Steve Bodnar. Cost for the entire program is $36. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner at the Oakmont Carnegie Library is from 6:15-7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

It's free and offered every Wednesday evening. • Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon is offered from 10-11 a.m. at the Oakmont library. It is a beginner's class, free and open to the public.

The class is designed to increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and build coordination. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

• Sahaja meditation will be taught from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. The guided meditation practice is geared toward finding inner peace, balance and self-control. It is free and open to the public. Marilyn Patete is the instructor.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

• Circle of Stitchers meets from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. The group meets the first and third Thursday of the month. The program is free.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library activities.

• The Oaks Theater brings back “The Big Lebowski” for a special showing and beer tasting event 7:30 p.m. Friday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd.

Tickets are $8. Beer and White Russian specials are available to patrons ages 21 and older with valid ID. Call 412-828-6322 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.