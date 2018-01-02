Riverview students to showcase robots and other technology at annual event next week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riverview School District students' scientific talents and technological know-how will be on display at the third annual STEAM Showcase.

It's scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the high school library's Media Center, 100 Hulton Road in Oakmont.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The showcase will feature robots, 3D printing, virtual worlds and other projects.

High school Principal Eric Hewitt said he is excited for the public to see the students' hard work in action.

“All Riverview community members are invited to see what grades 7-12 are working on currently including Hummingbird robotics, animation, and preparations for the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Sciences,” said Hewitt.

Enrichment teacher Mike McNally plans to present a robotically engineered automated assembly line mimicking an authentic assembly line operation.

More information about the showcase and other district activities is available via the district website's master calendar .

