Mike Doyle remains Plum council president and a new vice president was appointed

Mike Doyle remains Plum council president and David Seitz was appointed vice president at the borough's reorganization meeting Tuesday.

Doyle and fellow councilmen David Odom, Paul Dern and Mike Pastor were each sworn in to new four-year terms by Mayor Harry Schlegel.

Dern and Doyle were the only incumbents who ran for council reelection.

Former Vice President Mike Dell unsuccessfully sought a position on Allegheny County Council, and former Councilman Dave Vento was defeated in the mayoral race by Schlegel.

Schlegel and tax collector Fran Ferragonio were sworn in to new four-year terms by Plum Magistrate Linda Zucco.

Council retained Bruce Dice as borough solicitor, R.F. Mital & Associates as its engineering firm, and Michael Thomas was retained as borough manager, secretary and treasurer.

The next regular voting meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the borough building, 4575 New Texas Road.

