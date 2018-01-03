Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Oakmont council welcomes new members and appoints familiar faces in top leadership roles

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Newly appointed Oakmont council President William Benusa and Vice President Patricia Friday meet after Tuesday evening's reorganization meeting.
Michael DiVittorio
Updated 10 hours ago

Oakmont council welcomed some new members and placed familiar faces in its top leadership roles Tuesday evening.

William Benusa was appointed its new president at the reorganization meeting. He served as vice president last year.

Patricia Friday was named council vice president. She and newcomers Carrie DelRosso, Justin Lokay and Leah Powers were all sworn in to four-year seats on council.

Christopher Whaley was sworn in as the new mayor. He replaced Robert Fescemyer, who did not run for another term.

Former council members Thomas Whalen, Thomas Briney and Sophia Facaros also declined to seek reelection.

The oath of office was administered Tuesday to the newly elected officials by borough Solicitor Megan Turnbull.

Council unanimously voted to retain Turnbull as solicitor, Senate Engineering as the borough's engineering firm, Lisa Cooper Jensen as borough manager, Carol Moore as assistant borough manager.

PNC Bank and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania were named borough depositories, and the Valley News Dispatch and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review were designated among Oakmont's official organs of publication.

The next regular voting meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the borough building, 767 Fifth St.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

