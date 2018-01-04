The top 5 most expensive homes for sale in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are 178 homes for sale in Plum, according to Zillow.com .

Here are the five most expensive:

1. 111 Pheasant Lane, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $895,000. It was listed in March 2016 and went through one price change since then.

2. 1686 Old Leechburg Road, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms: $389,900. It was listed in November 2016 and went through two price changes since then.

3. 128 Cherrywood Drive, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms: $379,900. It was listed in November.

4. 20 Kellywood Ct., 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $362,018. It was listed in October and went through five price changes since then.

5. 7 Lacebark Ct., 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms: $359,900. It was listed in September and went through one price change since then.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.