Check out these stress-relieving activities in Oakmont and Plum

Looking to reduce stress and stay warm?

Here are a few activities to do just that in Oakmont and Plum:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height's Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving. No registration is required.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon is offered from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. It is a beginner's class, free and open to the public.

The class is designed to increase energy, reduce stress, improve balance and build coordination. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

• Plum Community Center offers a new tai chi class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 449 Center New Texas Road.

It is scheduled for every Wednesday through Feb. 7 and taught by instructors Jim Davis and Steve Bodnar. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.

Cost for the entire program is $36. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

