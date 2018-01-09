Furloughs, program cuts up for discussion in Plum School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Staff furloughs and cutting kindergarten to part-time are on the agenda for discussion at Tuesday committee meetings of the Plum school board.

“These are all ways we can reduce staff and reduce costs,” board President Steve Schlauch said. “Many staff furloughs are coming. Nothing is off the table at this point. We're looking at everything right now to cut the deficit.”

The number of jobs in jeopardy has not yet been determined. Plum has approximately 500 employees.

The district has a projected $5 million shortfall in its proposed $67 million 2018-19 budget.

“You can't run a school district with a deficit,” said board Vice President Vicky Roessler said. “We can't borrow any more money. There's no slush fund.”

Another cost-saving measure to be debated is closing Holiday Park Elementary and moving its about 250 students into the three other elementary schools.

The board plans to adopt a preliminary budget at a Jan. 30 meeting. A final budget must be adopted by the end of June.

The committee meeting is 6 p.m. at the high school.