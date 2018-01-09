Plum could cut 24 jobs, close Regency elementary, end full-day kindergarten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum School District officials could cut at least 24 positions, reduce kindergarten to part-time, close an elementary school and change the district's education model to offset a $5 million deficit and avoid a tax hike next year – and some parents are not happy.

More than 40 people packed the small board room adjacent to the high school cafeteria Tuesday night. Some stood out in the hallway.

Three school board finance committee members moved a budget plan forward for consideration at a meeting to take place later this month.

Melanie Fleming has four children in the district, three of them at Holiday Park Elementary. She said class sizes would increase and educational options would decrease as a result of the cuts.

“You're hurting our kids,” Fleming said. “None of you are thinking directly about our kids, and that's what you have been elected to do. ... I moved to this district because it was an up-and-coming school district. It is no longer that. The more cuts you make, the less it is an up-and-coming school district.”

Business Manager John Zahorchak said keeping all programs without raising taxes and closing Regency Elementary School would leave the 2018-19 budget with $68 million in expenses and $63 million in revenue.

One budget proposal considered included tax increases, closing the school and having five retirements and 19 staff furloughs. It was balanced at around $66 million.

That proposal also included changing the current education model of K-6, 7-8 and 9-12 at various schools to K-4 at Pivik and Center elementaries and 5-6 at the recently constructed Holiday Park, and keeping 7-8 at Oblock Junior High and 9-12 at the high school.

The plan the board's finance committee moved forward Tuesday included that educational change, other cuts and no tax hike. It was balanced at around $66 million, as well.

Board President Steve Schlauch proposed the plan, and called the budget a work in progress.

Parent Leigh-Anne Weiss said, “It makes no sense to change that now just to try and make everything work for the dollar signs and the challenges that we're facing now.”

She was at the meeting with her daughter, Caitlin, who is in fifth grade at Regency Elementary. Regency students are housed at the old Holiday Park school. The board wants to close that school with hopes of saving approximately $1.5 million.

The board in November approved a Center Elementary expansion project to create six new classrooms, but that was nixed a week after the new school board was sworn in in December.

Acting Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky said Tuesday the district has 1,966 elementary students, and the remaining three buildings' capacity is 1,900.

“We can't fit all of the children into those three buildings by doing nothing,” said Yamnitzky. She said the district may have to reuse all the art, music, libraries and other specialty rooms as classrooms.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials suggested raising taxes, closing Regency and looking at reducing staffing.

Positions proposed to be cut under Schlauch's plan include six foreign language teachers, one art teacher, one math, one English and four special education teachers, a dean of students, three administrators, a guidance counselor and librarian.

The plan also budgets for eight retirements, which the district will not know for certain will happen until the administration receives retirement requests at the end of this month.

Both budget proposals including cutting kindergarten from full-time to part-time, and pulling $2 million in borrowed money the district has in reserves.

Former board member Michele Gallagher advocated maintaining full-day kindergarten, saying all three of her children attended it “and have benefited tremendously from it. If you take away that program from these students it is going backwards not forward.”

The board plans to adopt a preliminary budget by Jan. 25 so it can petition the state to allow the district to raise taxes beyond the Act 1 index – even though the plan that moved forward for consideration does not include a tax increase.

Zahorchak said that is necessary so the board has the option of raising taxes as it works to adjust the budget before its final adoption in June.

The index is a formula the state uses to cap tax hikes. The state does allow special exemptions for items such as pension and special education costs, which is what Plum will seek.

A possible millage rate increase was not available. The current real estate tax rate is 20.243 mills. One mill generates about $1.5 million of revenue for the district.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.