Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: STEAM showcased at Riverview High School

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Eighth-grader Julia Ciorra demonstrates the reaction of salt in boiling water to Nicholas Segelson, 4, at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Sciences exhibit at Riverview High School, Jan. 10, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Seventh-graders Hazel Polesiak and Naomi Girson demonstrate the K'Nex amusement ride, similiar to something that would been seen at Kennywood, during a science, technology, engineering, arts and math showcase at Riverview High School, Jan. 10, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Dave Smith dances to the music created by completing a circuit using foil, wires and clamps controlled by a piano computer program. The MaKey Makey exhibit was presented by seventh-graders Anna Smith and Ava Blickendecker during a program at Riverview High School, Jan. 10, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The third annual STEAM — science, math, engineering, arts and math — showcase at Riverview High School in Oakmont presented the work of students in seventh through 12th grade. Among the projects displayed were hummingbird robotics, animation, 3-D printing and virtual reality.

