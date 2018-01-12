Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Photo gallery: Kids hone skills in kitchen at Sampson Family YMCA in Plum

Lillian Dedomenic | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Kassie Wagner, 9, sautes onions and vegetables for soup during a cooking class at the Sampson Family YMCA in Plum, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Tortellini and broccoli cheddar soups were on the menu for the youth cooking class at the Sampson Family YMCA on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Not only did the class learn to make two different soups, they practiced kitchen safety, measuring, grating, sauteing and knife skills. Gianna Wilson, 10, adds the chopped vegetables to the chicken broth during the class.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Kassie Wagner, 9, Kahlan Wagner, 12, and Hallie Ramey, 11, are busy chopping and grating vegetables for the soups they are making at the Sampson Family YMCA.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Gianna Wilson, 10, and instructor Amber Webb, check all the ingredients for the broccoli cheddar soup during a class this week at the Sampson Family YMCA in Plum.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Tortellini and broccoli cheddar soups were on the menu for the youth cooking class at the Sampson Family YMCA on Wednesday. Not only did the class learn to make two different soups, they practiced kitchen safety, measuring, grating, sauteing and knife skills.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

