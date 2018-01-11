Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Drug and theft cases among those recently handled by Plum District Judge Linda Zucco

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 1:51 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Plum District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. The charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Morris Alden James Neal, 27, of Plum on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances and endangering the welfare of children. Charges were filed Nov. 9 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Sagamore Hill Road.

• Kareem Akasi Straugh, 41, of Etna on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Oct. 12 in connection with an incident along Kerr Road.

• Jamar Mosby, 44, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy, three counts of possession of controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Sheriff's office filed the charges Nov. 22 in connection with an incident along the 1800 block of Golden Mile Highway.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Terrance Donovan Banks, 50, of East Pittsburgh on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy, two counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Sheriff's office filed the charges Nov. 22 in connection with an incident along the 1800 block of Golden Mile Highway.

• Yolanda Marie Greene, 29, of Plum on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of controlled substances and five counts of possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Police filed the charges Oct. 19 in connection with an incident along the 100 block of Ellwood Avenue.

• Mitchell Patrick Stewart, 25, of Freeport on charges of possession of controlled substances, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Dec. 23 in connection with an incident along the 9000 block of Saltsburg Road.

• Cody James Lauer, 23, of Murrysville on charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances. Oakmont police filed the charges Oct. 20 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Second Street.

