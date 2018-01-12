Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

State police to do security analysis of Plum School District this summer

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
State police this summer will take a close look at security in place in the Plum School District.

“It's a comprehensive examination of the physical facilities and operational procedures,” said Michael Brewer, assistant to the superintendent. “This is just a way to make sure that we have the highest level of safety measures and practices in place to safeguard our children.”

Board Vice President Vicky Roessler said the topic of having an outside agency come in and assess facilities was brought up at a safety committee meeting last year.

“I believe in being proactive instead of reactive when it comes to safety,” Roessler said. “It's an opportunity to evaluate the needs of the school district and how safe our facilities are, and there's no cost to the district.”

The Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team that will conduct the analysis is comprised of state troopers who are certified security professionals. The team will recommend ways to improve security in the district after completing its study, Brewer said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

