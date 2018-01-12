On-street parking during 'snow events' prohibited in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A text alert system named Nixle notified Plum residents Friday afternoon that on-street parking in the borough is prohibited during snow events and that parking tickets would be issued to violators.

The same alert was posted to the Plum Boro website but did not provide additional details.

Nixle provides around 8,000 agencies with notifications via text messages, email, social media and voice messages, according to its website .

Councilman Dave Majernik said a “snow event” is when snow starts to accumulate on roads and lasts until the roads are cleared.

“We want roads cleared without cars on the street. Once the snow stops (falling) and the roads are cleared, people can park in the street,” he said. For those that must park in the street, Majernik said: “I guess they have to park in the street. But most homes in Plum have driveways. We're talking about residential areas.

Calls to Manager Michael Thomas and the Department of Public Works seeking comment were not returned.

