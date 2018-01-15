Plum and Oakmont happenings this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What's going on in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are some of the highlights:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library will have a free screening of “The Glass Castle” at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. The PG-13 film stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. It's the story of young girls growing up in a wildly dysfunctional family, crisscrossing the country with an articstic mother and loving but alcoholic father who fills the children's minds with dreams to divert them from their poverty. Email Robin Almendinger at almendingerr@einetwork.net for more information.

• The Oakmont library hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Join the monks from Natrona Heights' Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is free and offered every Tuesday evening.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner takes place at the Oakmont library from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Tai Chi with Jeri McCutcheon is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and flat sole shoes.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

• Oakmont's recreation board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday at the borough building, 767 Fifth St. They will discuss possible projects for this year.

• Plum Community Center offers a new tai chi class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 449 Center New Texas Road.

It is scheduled for every Wednesday through Feb. 7 and taught by instructors Jim Davis and Steve Bodnar. Participants are encouraged to wear loose fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.

Cost for the entire program is $36. Call 412-795-2330 for more information.

• Circle of Stitchers meets from 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Plum Community Library, 445 Center New Texas Road.

Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources. They meet the first and third Thursday of the month.

• The Plum library's Life Writers group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Join in and work on writing the stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information in Plum library programs.

• Touted as the best Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band in the nation, Let's Groove Tonight takes the state 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

Tickets range from $20-$26. More information is available online at theoakstheater.com/events or by calling 412-828-6322.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.