Logans Ferry Heights VFD in Plum to receive new fire truck this year

Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department in Plum is expected to receive a new fire truck this year.

Fire Chief Anthony Petricca said details will be worked out with Ohio-based Sutphen Corp. this month about their new 2018 engine.

Production may begin in February and delivery projected for sometime in August.

“We're still finalizing things,” said Petricca. “With something that big and being custom, we're trying to make it perfect. We're trying to make sure it serves the community as well as possible.”

The new pumper will be able to hold 1,200 gallons of water, 50 gallons of suppression foam and transport seven firefighters.

It will replace a 2012 tanker truck, which was able to hold 1,500 gallons of water but only two firefighters.

Petricca said his department obtained four different quotes for the truck, and Sutphen had the best deal.

The department last obtained a vehicle from that company in the 1980s.

“This will help us have a longer lasting water supply,” the chief said.

Estimated cost for the new vehicle was $529,000.

Council unanimously voted this month to finance the purchase via 10-year bond in that amount through KS StateBank in Manhattan, Kan. The borough will pay $424,000 and the department will cover the difference.

“It's for public safety,” said Dave Majernik, councilman and finance committee chairman. “Trucks have become either old or obsolete.”

Majernik said council helps a different borough fire department finance a new truck every two years. The last one was for Holiday Park in 2016.

“We thank Plum for giving us an opportunity to purchase it,” Petricca said. “We couldn't be more grateful for their contribution toward it.”

Other Logans Ferry vehicles include a 2009 Pierce rescue pumper and a 2012 Ford F550 truck that is primarily used for brush fires and vehicle rescues.

The department has 24 active members and responded to 144 calls last year.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.