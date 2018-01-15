Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Logans Ferry Heights VFD in Plum to receive new fire truck this year

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department plans to replace this 2012 tanker truck with a new Sutphen pumper engine this year.
Submitted
Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department plans to replace this 2012 tanker truck with a new Sutphen pumper engine this year.

Updated 14 hours ago

Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department in Plum is expected to receive a new fire truck this year.

Fire Chief Anthony Petricca said details will be worked out with Ohio-based Sutphen Corp. this month about their new 2018 engine.

Production may begin in February and delivery projected for sometime in August.

“We're still finalizing things,” said Petricca. “With something that big and being custom, we're trying to make it perfect. We're trying to make sure it serves the community as well as possible.”

The new pumper will be able to hold 1,200 gallons of water, 50 gallons of suppression foam and transport seven firefighters.

It will replace a 2012 tanker truck, which was able to hold 1,500 gallons of water but only two firefighters.

Petricca said his department obtained four different quotes for the truck, and Sutphen had the best deal.

The department last obtained a vehicle from that company in the 1980s.

“This will help us have a longer lasting water supply,” the chief said.

Estimated cost for the new vehicle was $529,000.

Council unanimously voted this month to finance the purchase via 10-year bond in that amount through KS StateBank in Manhattan, Kan. The borough will pay $424,000 and the department will cover the difference.

“It's for public safety,” said Dave Majernik, councilman and finance committee chairman. “Trucks have become either old or obsolete.”

Majernik said council helps a different borough fire department finance a new truck every two years. The last one was for Holiday Park in 2016.

“We thank Plum for giving us an opportunity to purchase it,” Petricca said. “We couldn't be more grateful for their contribution toward it.”

Other Logans Ferry vehicles include a 2009 Pierce rescue pumper and a 2012 Ford F550 truck that is primarily used for brush fires and vehicle rescues.

The department has 24 active members and responded to 144 calls last year.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.