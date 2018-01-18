Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

Proposal would have Allegheny River Boulevard repaired all at once in Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Oakmont officials are considering a proposal to repair Allegheny River Boulevard.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Oakmont officials are considering a proposal to repair Allegheny River Boulevard.

Updated 1 hour ago

Oakmont officials are considering a $2 million proposal for repairing all of Allegheny River Boulevard.

“If it's done right, with proper specifications, warranties and contractor, I see no reason that road can't last for many years,” planning commission Chairman Joe DiMario said at a council meeting this month. “I ask you to raise the level of your consideration of the repair of the boulevard.”

The primary concern is to fix cobblestone sections from College Avenue to Hulton Road. But DiMario proposes fixing it all at once instead of in sections, which the borough has done during the last decade.

“We've attacked where it was the worst,” Councilman Tim Favo said.

DiMario proposes borrowing money for the project and paying it off over 30 years through a 0.19-mill property tax hike. DiMario said taxes would go up approximately $23 a year on property with the borough's median value of $137,000.

“If that boulevard is torn up all at once, there will be problems,” DiMario said. “There will be traffic problems, issues with the merchants, pedestrian issues ... all that's true. I think it's worth it.”

Council President William Benusa recommended DiMario provide his proposal in writing for council to review.

The borough received a $200,000 state grant and committed the same amount toward repairing one lane of the boulevard from Maryland to Delaware avenues this year. Favo said he hopes that work will be completed between Memorial Day and July. The plan is to do one side of the roadway at a time to lessen the impact on businesses.

“We try to do it so we keep traffic flowing and downtime as short as possible,” he said.

Oakmont also allocated funds to repair the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Allegheny River Boulevard. There was a water main break in the area last year that caused damage to the road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.