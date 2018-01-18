Proposal would have Allegheny River Boulevard repaired all at once in Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont officials are considering a $2 million proposal for repairing all of Allegheny River Boulevard.

“If it's done right, with proper specifications, warranties and contractor, I see no reason that road can't last for many years,” planning commission Chairman Joe DiMario said at a council meeting this month. “I ask you to raise the level of your consideration of the repair of the boulevard.”

The primary concern is to fix cobblestone sections from College Avenue to Hulton Road. But DiMario proposes fixing it all at once instead of in sections, which the borough has done during the last decade.

“We've attacked where it was the worst,” Councilman Tim Favo said.

DiMario proposes borrowing money for the project and paying it off over 30 years through a 0.19-mill property tax hike. DiMario said taxes would go up approximately $23 a year on property with the borough's median value of $137,000.

“If that boulevard is torn up all at once, there will be problems,” DiMario said. “There will be traffic problems, issues with the merchants, pedestrian issues ... all that's true. I think it's worth it.”

Council President William Benusa recommended DiMario provide his proposal in writing for council to review.

The borough received a $200,000 state grant and committed the same amount toward repairing one lane of the boulevard from Maryland to Delaware avenues this year. Favo said he hopes that work will be completed between Memorial Day and July. The plan is to do one side of the roadway at a time to lessen the impact on businesses.

“We try to do it so we keep traffic flowing and downtime as short as possible,” he said.

Oakmont also allocated funds to repair the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Allegheny River Boulevard. There was a water main break in the area last year that caused damage to the road.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.