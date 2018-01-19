Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Most of Cedar Way back to two-way traffic in Oakmont

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
A car travels north down Cedar Way.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
A car travels north down Cedar Way.
Charles Wooster, president of David E. Wooster & Associates of Pittsburgh, talks with Oakmont council about the borough's upcoming traffic study.
Michael DiVittorio
Charles Wooster, president of David E. Wooster & Associates of Pittsburgh, talks with Oakmont council about the borough's upcoming traffic study.

Oakmont has ended its experiment making Cedar Way traffic one-way going north from Ann Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

The road will remain one-way from College to Delaware avenues, at least until a traffic study being done by Wooster and Associates of Pittsburgh is completed.

Cedar Way was made one-way in the fall in a trial run to see if the change would ease traffic on the small road that runs parallel to Allegheny Avenue behind downtown businesses. The experiment was extended at its original ending date of Nov. 30. The latest Cedar Way traffic pattern — keeping the small stretch one-way — was put in place Monday.

President David Wooster said his company could not begin the study until council made up its mind about Cedar Way traffic flow.

“I got to wait for the target to stop moving before I shoot,” Wooster said.

Wooster said the study is expected to take seven to eight weeks.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

