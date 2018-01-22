Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum/Oakmont

Things to do this week in Oakmont and Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
The Oakmont Carnegie Library
The Oakmont Carnegie Library

Updated 5 hours ago

Looking for stuff to do in Oakmont and Plum?

Here are some of this week's highlights:

• Plum Community Library at 449 Center New Texas Road Blvd. hosts Toddler Tales, a storytime for children ages 2-3 and a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. and Story Time Live, a storytime for children ages 4-5, from 1-1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• The Plum library hosts Preschool Pals, a storytime for children ages 3-5, 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be stories, music, rhymes and a craft. Registration is required. Space is limited.

• Plum's Life Writers will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the library. Join the group and work on writing stories of your life.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information about Plum library programs.

• Oakmont planning commission meets 7 p.m. Thursday at council chambers, 767 Fifth St.

Commissioners will be discussing upcoming developments in the borough. Call 412-828-3232 for more information.

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Meditation with a Monk from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

Join the monks from Natrona Heights' Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation in the library. The program is offered free every Tuesday evening. No registration is required.

• The Oakmont library has partnered with the American Heart Association to offer a free program called Healthy Blood Pressure for All.

Its first installment is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to teach wellness and blood pressure management.

Contact Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 or zimbles@einetwork.net to register.

• Book Buddies storytime at the Oakmont library is from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It is designed for children ages birth through 5 with a caregiver.

No registration is required. This week's theme is Roy McKie's “Snow.”

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The class is free and not registration is required.

Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

