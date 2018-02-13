Plum board names North Allegheny principal as district's new superintendent, amid criticism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny Intermediate School Principal Brendan Hyland has been hired as Plum School District's new superintendent, despite objections by more than a dozen residents Tuesday night.

The school board approved Hyland in a 6-2-1 vote at a special meeting, with Richard Zucco and Jim Rogers voting no and Angela Anderson abstaining. Hyland was not at the meeting.

“To go forward and hire this man when everybody was so upset, I'm honestly in a state of shock,” parent Robyn Tongel said after the meeting. “Very disappointed and worried about the future of our community. ... I don't know if there's anything that can be done.”

The district conducted a job search with help from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The search for a superintendent began in December.

The majority of residents who spoke urged the board to postpone their vote and reopen the search.

The connection between a board member and the soon-to-be former North Allegheny administrator also was questioned.

Scott Kolar, Plum's personnel committee chairman, works with Hyland at North Allegheny as the school's Air Force Junior ROTC instructor.

“It sure reads as cronyism to me,” said parent Amy Wetmore. “There's not a lot of integrity in that. This individual comes to us with no experience as a superintendent, has never worked as a superintendent and is coming into a school district that is still reeling from chaos over a plethora of things in the last few years.”

Kolar and district Solicitor Bruce Dice said there was no conflict of interest with Kolar voting for Hyland, because they are not related and Kolar's not receiving any compensation as a result of the hire.

“He's a consummate professional,” Kolar said of Hyland. “He's a leader in one of the top-performing school districts in the nation. ... His professionalism is beyond reproach.”

Board President Steve Schlauch said the new superintendent's salary and official start date are to be determined.

Hyland will replace Tim Glasspool, who resigned Oct. 1 following two tumultuous years in which he and other administrators came under fire for not doing enough to stop criminal sexual acts involving teachers and students. Three teachers are serving prison time for their involvement in the district sex scandal.

Hyland's LinkedIn page indicates he's worked in North Allegheny for nearly 11 years and was a principal at the Mt. Lebanon School District from November 2002 to July 2007.

The district, in a statement, said Hyland completed doctoral studies in administration and leadership, along with a superintendent's letter of eligibility, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2014.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.