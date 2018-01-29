Things to do this week in Plum and Oakmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What's going on in Oakmont and Plum this week?

Here are a few of the happenings:

• Oakmont Carnegie Library hosts Gentle Yoga with instructor Cora Fetchko 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 700 Allegheny River Blvd.

The program is suitable for all levels and no registration is necessary.

• The first meeting of Healthy Blood Pressure For All – A free 4-month evidence-based wellness and blood pressure management program – will take place 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. It is through the American Heart Association.

Call Stephanie Zimble at 412-828-9532 to register.

• Zumba with Kara Steiner is slated for 6:30-7 p.m. at the Oakmont library. The class is free and no registration is required.

• An art exhibit featuring work from the students of Redeemer Lutheran School opens 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Oakmont library. The school serves children from pre-K through 12th grade from 13 area school districts.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 28.

• The Plum Community Library at 445 Center New Texas Road hosts Circle of Stitchers from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Knitters, crocheters and stitchers of every kind are invited to meet and share their techniques and resources.

Call 412-798-7323 for more information and to register.

• The Plum Life Writers' group meets 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Join in and write the stories of your life.

• The Oaks Theater at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont hosts a special viewing of the Bill Murray classic “Groundhog Day” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be a beer tasting for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $8 and are available online or by calling 888-718-4253.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.