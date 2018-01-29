Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum/Oakmont

New STEM summer camps to take place at Plum High School

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Plum High School
Michael DiVittorio
Plum High School

Updated 9 hours ago

Plum High School will host two new science, technology, engineering and math summer camps for female students in the Alle-Kiski Valley and for teachers.

One camp is designed to bolster confidence and interest in STEM education for girls in sixth through ninth grades. The other event is for professional development of faculty.

Both will involve programs that use technology including drones, virtual reality equipment and a 3D printer.

“We're so lucky at Plum to have so much technology and equipment,” said Stephanie Reilly, high school math and computer science department chairwoman. “They'll be trying everything.”

Camps are being funded through a $5,000 Learning and Leadership grant through the nonprofit National Education Association Foundation .

“We're thrilled that we got this money because we really wanted to hold this camp, and we needed some funding,” Reilly said.

Reilly and Regency Park Elementary Principal Martha Freese will serve as camp organizers.

Camp counselors will be Plum School District staff, and high school advanced placement computer science students will act as volunteers.

The student camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day from June 18 to 21. Cost is $25 per student. The faculty camp running June 25 to 28 is free. More details are expected to be announced in February.

“In middle school it all drops off for girls, and it shouldn't,” Reilly said, referring to interest in STEM. “We wanted it to be a no-pressure, girls-only camp where they're going to learn how to code and make apps.”

Reilly said the student cutoff is 60 participants to make it a “personalized and positive experience.”

“We don't want to have 200 kids here and then lose someone through the cracks,” she said. “I hope that these girls end their four days with confidence and excitement about coding and building stuff.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me