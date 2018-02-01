Saxonburg couple keeps music and art alive at unique shop in Verona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Go to wpcaacademy.org or call 724-816-8662 or 724-822-4461.

Ralph Toward and his wife, Bonnie Myers-Toward, have let the music play and artwork stay in Verona for nearly five years through the Western Pennsylvania Center for the Arts.

The Saxonburg couple founded the center and its academy as a way to instill artistic expression in youths from nearby towns.

"It's to really give them a good cultural experience," Myers-Toward said. "Our goal is to help students and adults and everyone in the community of Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and surrounding areas to be able to come to the center and learn to play an instrument, learn to do art and feel like they belong."

Ralph is a retired school resource officer, and Bonnie is a retired orchestra director. Both were at Knoch High School.

They chose Verona after an exhaustive search for a home for the WPCA. It is located at the former Spiral Staircase Bar at 300 James St.

The Towards restored the building to its former glory, including the staircase with a fountain built into the wall.

"We thought it was a good location as far as any business was concerned," Toward said. "We've come to find out that people in this area are truly wonderful people. We've made a lot of friends while we're here. We've met a lot of people that have been great with us. They've just been something that's well worth our time here in Verona."

The academy is on the first floor. It is an art and performance space for exhibits and painting and drawing classes for adults and teens.

Art classes are offered in June and July. Cost is $95 per student and includes all supplies. Preregistration is required.

Jazz nights run every other Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, and it is bring-your-own booze.

Portions of the money raised at jazz nights go back into programs to make them affordable, and sometimes free, for families.

The academy has classes in ukulele and harp as well.

The second floor is the center, which serves as a music shop and rooms for lessons in wind instruments, guitars and piano, to name a few.

Instructors, including Myers-Toward, charge $20 to $25 per half hour, or $48 for a one-hour lesson.

Some instruments are available for rent.

The center even lets people take home ukuleles for a few weeks, much like taking out a library book, if people bring their Oakmont Carnegie Library card.

"I never wanted anybody to feel like they couldn't afford to play an instrument or they didn't have a place where they could fit in," Myers-Toward said.

Penn Hills resident Patricia Curry takes her two sons, Ben, 10, and Leo Rickard, 12, to the center to play piano.

"We love this place," Curry said. "This place is awesome. It's been a wonderful discovery. It's just what Verona needed."

WPCA Academy recently partnered with the Oakmont library to provide Adventures in Printmaking with professional artist Zarah Blair and reference librarian Katie Donahoe.

The class is offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through February. Cost is $40 and includes all materials.

It is designed for people ages 12 and older to explore elements of design, build collages from favorite pictures and put on a celebratory art show March 2.

The first installment was Jan. 30. Participants used paint, plexiglass, crayons, cloths, foam board and a hand crank printing press to craft works of art.

People chose from images in National Geographic and pre-made sketches, or made their own, to come up with a positive and negative print.

"This is a new beginning here, which is very exciting," Blair said.

Donahoe said the library expanded its activities into Verona last year through a grant, and printmaking is its latest outreach program.

"We've just been trying to reach different people in different ways where they are," Donahoe said. "Not everybody can be in the library when we're open doing stuff on our schedule. We try to do stuff that works with their schedule, too."

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.