Plum school resource officer program gets financial boost from state
Updated 4 hours ago
Plum School District's resource officer program received a financial boost for the next two years through a state Department of Education grant.
The district was awarded $60,000 this year and $30,000 in 2018-19 to fund a school resource officer.
“Even with the financial constraints, safety will remain a priority for the district through its safety and supportive schools committee,” said school board Vice President Vicky Roessler, chair of the committee.
The resource officer, provided by police, costs about $155,000 a year, Borough Manager Michael Thomas said. That cost is split between the borough and district.
The district had two officers a few years ago, but the program was reduced to one to save money.
