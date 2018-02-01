DUI and theft cases among those recently handled by District Judge Linda Zucco in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. The charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Heather Nicole Morrow, 36, of Appolo on seven counts of access device used to obtain property or service and seven counts of theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed July 26 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Duquesne Boulevard.

• Gail Lynn Saxon, 45, of Pittsburgh on a charge of bad checks. The charge was filed Dec. 3 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Saltsburg Road.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Ashlynn Danae Hardmon, 28, of New Kensington on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 27 in connection with an incident along the 3400 block of Universal Road.

• Ryan John Krumenacker, 40, of Sarver on a charge of driving under the influence. Oakmont police filed the charge Nov. 18 in connection with an incident near Hulton Road and Allegheny Avenue.

• Bryan Douglas Smith, 37, of Tarentum on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Jan. 22 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Greensburg Road.