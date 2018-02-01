Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Plum/Oakmont

DUI and theft cases among those recently handled by District Judge Linda Zucco in Plum

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Plum District Judge Linda Zucco recently handled the following cases. The charges were filed by Plum police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Heather Nicole Morrow, 36, of Appolo on seven counts of access device used to obtain property or service and seven counts of theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed July 26 in connection with an incident along the 200 block of Duquesne Boulevard.

• Gail Lynn Saxon, 45, of Pittsburgh on a charge of bad checks. The charge was filed Dec. 3 in connection with an incident along the 700 block of Saltsburg Road.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Ashlynn Danae Hardmon, 28, of New Kensington on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 27 in connection with an incident along the 3400 block of Universal Road.

• Ryan John Krumenacker, 40, of Sarver on a charge of driving under the influence. Oakmont police filed the charge Nov. 18 in connection with an incident near Hulton Road and Allegheny Avenue.

• Bryan Douglas Smith, 37, of Tarentum on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Jan. 22 in connection with an incident along the 300 block of Greensburg Road.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me