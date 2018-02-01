Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Plum/Oakmont

Letter to the editor: Program cuts diminish greatness of Plum School District

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Plum School District.
Tribune-Review
Plum School District.

Updated 15 hours ago

I am a concerned parent of a senior at Plum High School who has taken French for five years. I have an eighth-grader who is taking French I at Oblock Junior High. My oldest child is a 2016 Plum graduate who had taken French I-IV while in high school. In our family, we balance the study of humanities, in particular the French language, along with STEM. Above all, we've encouraged our children to strive to take challenging courses whenever they have the opportunity. I fear now that my youngest child will not have the same opportunity as my oldest two.

The elimination of the French program at the high school for an online option is unacceptable. The program and teachers are excellent. We have the most-coveted resource to a world language program — a native speaker teaching the class. In addition, there are two near-native speaking teachers who come to the classroom with the knowledge and perspective that an American English-speaker who has learned French can provide. The classes offered now provide for direct, real-time interaction with a teacher and a classroom of peers. The French program is a vibrant program with solid enrollment and interest. I would hate to see the Plum school board eliminate this program for an online option. It is simply not the same. How did it come about that the French program was the “low-hanging fruit” in this round of proposed program cuts?

The following school districts in the eastern suburbs offer French and Spanish, levels I-IV: Riverview, Gateway, Franklin-Regional, Kiski. Gateway offers German in addition to French and Spanish and Kiski offers Chinese. Gateway and Franklin-Regional offer their languages as a fifth year, advance placement, college in high school option. These are not online courses.

I voted to support a school board that is fiscally responsible. But had the school board knocked on my door last summer to inform me that it would be cutting whole programs out of the high school so as not to raise my taxes, I may have slammed that door while proclaiming instead to “Raise my taxes!” I want the best for my child and I'm willing to pay for it.

I have attended recent school board meetings where the budget was discussed. I understand the board is concerned with seniors on a fixed income, and with long-term viability, but you must also be concerned with providing the best educational experience to the growing families in this district. Our neighboring districts offer these courses and we should, too. Will the board stop after cutting the French program this year? Which programs will be cut next year?

We've been through some rough times, with the recent teacher-student sex scandals and lawsuits rocking our district. I've had to endure the scrutiny of colleagues and relatives whenever Plum would hit the news. I would always defend Plum. But now, I'm not so sure. I feel so strongly about the elimination of programs that if a young colleague with a family would ask me advice on where to settle in the eastern suburbs, I may point them down the road a bit. I mean, Plum is a “good enough” school district, but is it really “great?”

Kathleen Hanlon

Plum

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me