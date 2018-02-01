Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Plum/Oakmont

Plum High School junior wins state librarian-related contest

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Plum High School
Michael DiVittorio
Plum High School
Elsa Van Beek
submitted
Elsa Van Beek

Updated 14 hours ago

Plum High School junior Elsa Van Beek has won this year's Pennsylvania School Librarians Association's “Me? A School Librarian” contest.

The association chooses a junior or senior every year to be honored for their interest in librarianship.

Beek had to write several essays about Plum's library program, and be endorsed by a librarian and PSLA member as part of the contest.

She's been a volunteer at her school's library since ninth grade.

As winner, Beek will receive an all expenses paid trip to the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center for the PSLA annual conference May 3-5.

She'll be formally recognized at the PSLA awards breakfast May 4 and meet with PSLA President Jennifer Bates to discuss a possible future as a school librarian.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

